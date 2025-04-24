Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 10:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1028 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Calhan to
near Ellicott to 8 miles east of Pinon. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Hanover, Truckton, Yoder, Ellicott, and Rush.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT for
southeastern Colorado…and southeastern and east central Colorado.

