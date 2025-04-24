Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 24 at 9:42PM MDT until April 24 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 942 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Bristol, or 19 miles northeast of Lamar, moving southeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Hartman and Bristol.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.