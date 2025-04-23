Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 7:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles south of Truckton to near Hanover.

Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Truckton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.