Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Salt Creek, or 11 miles south of Pueblo, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Salt Creek, Blende, Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, and Avondale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.