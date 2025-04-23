Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Tyrone, or 24 miles north of Trinidad, moving northeast
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.