Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Tyrone, or 24 miles north of Trinidad, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.