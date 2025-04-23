Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles south of Higbee, or 30 miles south of North La Junta, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero,

east central Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.