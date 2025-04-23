Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 11:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles north of Sheridan Lake to near Brandon
to 11 miles northeast of Haswell. Movement was east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Chivington, Brandon, Sheridan Lake, Eads, and Towner.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Localized heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.