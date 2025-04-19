Winter Storm Warning issued April 19 at 3:04AM MDT until April 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with wet, slushy and
snowpacked roads.
