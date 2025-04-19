Winter Storm Warning issued April 19 at 1:53AM MDT until April 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with wet, slushy and
snowpacked roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.