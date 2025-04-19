Winter Storm Warning issued April 19 at 1:53AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Central Chaffee County Below 9000
Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Canon
City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with wet, slushy and
snowpacked roads through the morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.