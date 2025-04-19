Winter Storm Warning issued April 19 at 1:53AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slushy and snowpacked
roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.