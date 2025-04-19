Winter Storm Warning issued April 19 at 1:53AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slushy and snowpacked roads. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.