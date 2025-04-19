Winter Storm Warning issued April 19 at 10:30AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

