Winter Storm Warning issued April 18 at 8:47AM MDT until April 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

