Winter Storm Warning issued April 18 at 8:47AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.