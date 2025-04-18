Winter Storm Warning issued April 18 at 6:04PM MDT until April 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.