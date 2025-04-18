Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued April 18 at 6:04PM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Central Chaffee County Below 9000
Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Canon
City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

