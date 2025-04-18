Winter Storm Warning issued April 18 at 3:26AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Central Chaffee County Below 9000
Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Canon
City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.