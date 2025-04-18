Winter Storm Warning issued April 18 at 3:26AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.