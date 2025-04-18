Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued April 18 at 3:26AM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:26 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content