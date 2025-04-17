Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:29PM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 4 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.