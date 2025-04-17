Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 10:06PM MDT until April 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 4 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.