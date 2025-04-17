Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued April 17 at 11:32AM MDT until April 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

