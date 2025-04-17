Red Flag Warning issued April 17 at 3:58AM MDT until April 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 234, 235 and 236.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.