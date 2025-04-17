High Wind Warning issued April 17 at 4:24AM MDT until April 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Central San Luis Valley, Southern San Luis Valley,
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet,
and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles on north-south oriented highways.
Use caution if you must drive.