High Wind Warning issued April 17 at 2:31PM MDT until April 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Central and southern San Luis Valley, Huerfano and Las
Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could restrict
visibilities on area highways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

