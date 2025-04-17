High Wind Warning issued April 17 at 11:34AM MDT until April 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Central and Southern San Luis Valley, Huerfano and western
Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could reduce area
visibilities on highways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.