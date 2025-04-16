Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 3:10AM MDT until April 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 226, 227, 231, 234,
235 and 236.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.