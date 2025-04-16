Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 3:10AM MDT until April 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222,

224, 228, 229, AND 230…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning for Today, Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. For the Red Flag Warning on

Thursday, Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.