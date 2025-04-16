Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 3:10AM MDT until April 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* WINDS…Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.