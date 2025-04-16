Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued April 16 at 8:48PM MDT until April 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 8:48 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Central San Luis Valley, Southern San Luis Valley,
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet,
and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 5 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles on north-south oriented highways.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

