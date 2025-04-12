Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 9:02PM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

April 13, 2025 5:49 AM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 225, 227, 228,
229 and 230.

* TIMING…From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

