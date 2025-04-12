Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 3:26AM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 227 AND 228…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227 and 228.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this morning to

9 PM MDT this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Sunday

morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.