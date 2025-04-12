Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 3:26AM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 222…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. A Fire

Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for

gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Sunday

morning through Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this morning to

9 PM MDT this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Sunday

morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.