Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 2:03PM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 225, 227, 228,
229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 9 AM to 8 PM
MDT Sunday.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.