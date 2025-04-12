Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 2:03PM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 225, 227, 228,

229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 9 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 9 AM to 8 PM

MDT Sunday.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.