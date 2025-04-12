Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 2:03PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

April 12
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 223, 226 and 231.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

