Red Flag Warning issued April 9 at 2:05PM MDT until April 9 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 229.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.