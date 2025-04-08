Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 2:15PM MDT until April 9 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 229.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.