Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 3:07AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slushy and snowpacked
roads possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.