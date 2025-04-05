Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 11:34AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or
two.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.