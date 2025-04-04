Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 9:53PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Widespread blowing snow could reduce visibility. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.