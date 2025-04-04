Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 9:53PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Northern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Widespread blowing snow could
reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

