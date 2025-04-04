Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 2:17PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Northern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Widespread blowing snow could
reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.