Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 9:53PM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches, with locally higher amounts on east facing slopes. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain

passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.