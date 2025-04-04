Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 9:53PM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches, with locally higher amounts on east facing slopes. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain
passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.