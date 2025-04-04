Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 3:21AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
15 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.