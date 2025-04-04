Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 3:21AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 3:21 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

