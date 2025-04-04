Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 2:17PM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches, with locally higher amounts on east facing slopes.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.