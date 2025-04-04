Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 10:54AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and

8 inches, with the greatest amounts closest to the higher terrain.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slushy and snowpacked

roads possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.