Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 10:54AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.