Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Bristol, or 16 miles northeast of Lamar, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Towner, Brandon, and Sheridan Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.