Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles south of Las Animas, or 21 miles east of North La Junta, moving

north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Lyon, Las Animas, and John Martin Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.