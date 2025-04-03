Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 3:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Bristol, or 21 miles northeast of Lamar, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.