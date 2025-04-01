Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 7:58PM MDT until April 2 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* TIMING…From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* WINDS…West-northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch and
spread rapidly and erratically. Avoid activities that could
start a fire!
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.